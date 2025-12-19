Virginians who want to attend Gov.-elect Spanberger's inauguration can enter ticket lottery now

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians who would like to attend Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger's Inauguration Ceremony will have to enter a ticket lottery system.

The inauguration on Saturday, Jan. 17, at noon outdoors on the South Portico of the Virginia State Capitol Building, is open to the public. Due to limited seating, tickets are required to attend.

“We will welcome as many Virginians as possible to Capitol Square on January 17,” Spanberger said. “I am so grateful for the excitement, support, and visions for our future that Virginians across the Commonwealth have shared with me over the last several weeks. I encourage anyone who hopes to celebrate with us next month to enter our ticket lottery.”



To enter the ticket lottery, click here.

