Kehillah RVA to hold eighth annual Hanukkah celebration this weekend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond-area Jewish congregation will hold its eighth annual Hanukkah party this weekend as a celebration of community and resilience.

Kehillah RVA, a Jewish congregation that serves communities across the metro-Richmond area, will host the family-friendly event at Art Factory in Midlothian. The gathering will feature a menorah lighting along with games, art projects, food, and a store where attendees can take a free gift.

Rabbi Patrick Beaulier says he hopes the event serves as a way to bring people together following last weekend's terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia.

"I can't think of a more beautiful way to push back against evil than to celebrate and bring joy into the world, to bring literally, physically light into the world with lighting the Hanukkah candles, bring your children, show them. Bring your grandchildren, show them. This is what we do," Beaulier said.

Chesterfield Police will provide security for the event. Families should plan to arrive around 5:30 p.m., and the menorah lighting is at 6 p.m.

