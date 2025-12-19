Passengers pack Richmond International Airport as AAA predicts record number of travelers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — AAA predicted a record 3.4 million Virginians will travel 50 or more miles over the year-end holiday period.

Most, 89 percent of state travelers, will be driving to their holiday destinations.

“What we have seen is that people are prioritizing that travel. They're willing to do a waste with some other things, but they want to get that trip in,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean.

Virginia is among 37 states with gas prices below $3 a gallon at about $2.77 which is down 12 cents from a year ago.

Interstates will be extra congested the weekend before Christmas, as travelers hit the road on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the holiday, according to AAA. Friday, December 26 is also expected to be busy as travelers make moves post-Christmas Day.

AAA expected 186,000 Virginians will travel by air over the holidays and that was evident at Richmond International Airport in Henrico County Friday morning.

Hundreds packed ticket counters as they rushed to get home or visit family for the holidays. That includes Beth Veal who was flying to Georgia to visit family.

“It’s very important [to go home] especially when you don’t have parents who are no longer living and you’re going to visit siblings, nieces and nephews and friends,” she said. “I get together with 10 good girlfriends, and we do a gift exchange. I’m excited for that and then I’ll spend the rest of my time with family.”

Megan Burgess and her two young sons arrived at RIC early to fly to Denver to visit grandparents.

“Richmond is amazing for the airport because it's generally pretty clear. We got here an hour before our flight. So far so good and pretty smooth. We are coming from the Williamsburg area so it’s a little bit of an early drive, but nothing too crazy,” Burgess stated.

George and Sherri Dean were also heading to Colorado to visit their son and newest granddaughter.

“She just started walking and it’s a joy that we get to be a part of that,” Sherri said.

AAA’s Dean urges passengers to arrive to the airport two to three hours early.

“Don't forget you and a lot of other people would like to park in that deck right next to the airport. That may not be possible. That adds extra time if you have to catch the shuttle from out in the satellite lot to get to the terminal,” he said.

Eight of the 10 busiest days at security checkpoints in the Transportation Security Administration’s 24-year history have happened this year, according to AAA.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving now holds the record with more than 3.13 million travelers processed.

