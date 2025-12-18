Spanberger unveils 17-bill plan to cut Virginia living costs that 'will impact all Virginians'

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger joined Democratic leaders in the General Assembly on Thursday to announce a comprehensive legislative agenda aimed at reducing costs for Virginia families across healthcare, energy and housing.

The 17-bill package represents priorities Spanberger's administration will pursue when the legislative session begins next month, working alongside the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.

"It is clear that we cannot accept the status quo when it comes to the high cost of living," Spanberger said.

The proposed legislation combines new proposals with bills that passed in previous years but were vetoed by outgoing Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.

"The impact of this legislation will impact all Virginians," she added.

Healthcare initiatives target prescription costs

On healthcare, the package includes proposals to reduce prescription drug costs and establish a pilot program to help Virginians affected by the loss of Affordable Care Act subsidies at year's end.

"These premium increases and the lack of those federal subsidies don't just impact those who utilized those subsidies, but as we will see, a distortion within the marketplace. Overall costs for everyone will go up," Spanberger said.

Housing measures focus on affordability and renter protection

The housing component supports legislation to protect renters and includes several bills aimed at preserving or expanding affordable housing options.

"The impact is not just on those who depended on those affordable housing units, but it increases prices across the board," Spanberger said.

Energy agenda emphasizes efficiency and storage

The energy portion calls for increased energy storage, programs to reduce bills for low-income customers through energy efficiency initiatives, and allowances for small solar installations like balcony setups.

Republicans express cautious support

Republican House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore said in a statement the plan appears focused on appropriate priorities but expressed concerns about implementation methods and potential additional costs for Virginians.

Youngkin echoed similar concerns during his budget presentation on Wednesday, warning lawmakers against actions that could drive away businesses, such as repealing Right to Work laws or rejoining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, known as RGGI.

"Let me be candid. Don't put Virginia back in RGGI," Youngkin said. "RGGI only drives up utility bills and drives up the cost of living for Virginians."

Spanberger called those comments contradictory, noting Youngkin was using RGGI funds in his budget to cover potential losses of federal emergency management funds. She added that some legislation in the package previously received bipartisan support.

"If we were actually leveraging RGGI dollars for weatherization projects as prescribed by the programmer, we could be reducing the costs for Virginians by building up on energy efficiency," Spanberger said.



