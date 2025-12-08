Mike Jones wins Democratic primary for Virginia State Senate seat

RICHMOND, Va. — Delegate Mike Jones won Sunday's firehouse primary for the Democratic nomination to fill Lieutenant Governor-elect Ghazala Hashmi's State Senate District 15, according to the Virginia Democratic Party.

"Mike Jones has shown through his work and leadership that he is deeply committed to serving Virginians and tackling the everyday challenges families face," DPVA Chair Senator Lamont Bagby said in a statement about the results.

Jones defeated state delegate Debra Gardner to win the party's nomination.

Hashmi will vacate the Senate seat when she assumes the role of Virginia's lieutenant governor next month.

Jones advances to the special general election against candidates from other parties on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Another special election will be held to fill the House of Delegates seat Jones will vacate should he win the State Senate District 15 seat.

Senate District 15 covers parts of South Richmond and Chesterfield County.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.