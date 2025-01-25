Richmond partners with United Way to launch 'important tool' to help people impacted by water crisis

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly three weeks since Richmond's water treatment plant left the city and surrounding localities without drinkable water for nearly a week, officials announced the launch of a Water Crisis Fund to help those impacted by the outage.

The city is partnering with the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg to support Richmonders impacted by the crisis, officials said Saturday.

"This partnership will allow individuals to support their neighbors by contributing to the Water Crisis Fund, which will begin accepting applications on Jan. 31," officials wrote. "The Fund will be open to Richmond residents with a demonstrated financial need related to the water crisis."

WATCH: Richmond only had 3 operators at water plant at time of outage, likely didn't test backup systems

Mayor Danny Avula has dedicated $25,000 from his Richmond Forward Together PAC to the initiative and urged others to donate to the Water Recovery Fund via the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg.

“Helping our friends and neighbors is not only the compassionate thing to do, it’s also how we continue to build thriving communities that leave no one behind,” Avula wrote. “This recovery fund is an important tool to provide needed support after the recent water crisis.”

WATCH: How water crisis impacted Richmond bakery: 'I came in to find water all over the floor'

Expenses like rent, mortgage payments, health-related expenses, childcare, utilities and missed car loan payments may qualify. However, officials noted that those would have to be "paid directly to the biller."

Residents will be able to apply online and over the phone when the fund begins accepting applications on Friday, Jan. 31.

