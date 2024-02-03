Problems with the Postal Service: 'The Postal Service in Richmond is broken'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine held a roundtable at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) Friday with Richmonders sharing their ongoing issues with the United States Postal Service (USPS).

"It's incredibly frustrating when people have problems with their mail service. And this has become a at a crisis level in Richmond since the fall," said Sen. Tim Kaine -- referring to when his office began receiving more complaints than usual about mail service issues around Central Virginia. "And we've been very unhappy with the Postal Service's unwillingness to really engage and give us answers about why people are not getting mail or getting mail delivered extremely late or getting a set of run arounds and excuses are unable to get questions answered."

Among those who joined Kaine for the roundtable were constituents who had reached out to his office about those problems, including the museum itself.

President & CEO Jamie Bosket said the museum, which is a nonprofit, began seeing a drop-off in mail deliver starting in October, which was around the time that important membership renewals and donations were starting to come in. He said by December, deliver totals were nearly 100% lower than in years past.

"And in December of that busiest month, specifically, we received seven pieces of mail," said Bosket. "Now, in a slightly brighter spot, albeit frustrating, in January, about a week ago after we started having these conversations and thanks to [Kaine's] help and raising attention on this -- magically, three cases of mail showed up. Postmarked in October and November," said Bosket, who added they were given no explanation. "That bundle of mail that came represented about $300,000 in memberships."



Nancye Hunter, who works at Master Machine and Engineering Company on the city's south side, said while their usual mail carrier has been great (when is working the route and not on vacation or moved to cover other routes), they have been seeing a similar issues.

"Since the summer, it got exponentially worse. And with everything everybody said with just missing invoices and missing check payments, missing important correspondence from insurance agencies and 401 K plans and things of that nature -- not only impacts all of us as employees and impacts our customers and impacts our vendors. It takes time and resources away from everything that we're trying to get done," said Hunter. "This isn't a new problem. This is a problem that's been allowed to snowball and it's gotten exponentially worse."

Those and other stories resonated with the roundtable's co-host, City of Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin who has attempted to hold a public town hall with USPS on city mail issues in the past.

"All of those are great examples of what happens because right now the Postal Service in Richmond is broken. The Postal Service in Richmond is broken," McEachin said, who added she is attempting to organize another town hall in the coming weeks. "I hope that there are conversations and workings that I'm unaware of that are moving the post office to a place where they feel as though they can at least communicate and educate constituents and their customers about what is going on."

WTVR City of Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin

Kaine said he hosted Friday's roundtable following a back and forth with USPS over the last few months that started with a letter Kaine sent with some other members of Virginia's Congressional delegation when they raised concerns and requested a town hall.

Kaine's office said they received a response from the Virginia District Manager on January 7 where the request was declined and said “[g]iven the breath and scope of our operations, significant attention and resources has been devoted to monitoring service performance and providing customer service. Experiences proven that extra ordinary, or one-off customer out which events complicate these efforts, rarely provide any meaningful insight to improve operations, and raise questions about basic fairness.”

The letter added USPS instead "relies on a robust program to collect, analyze, and act on service performance issues and customer complaints and questions."

The letter also stated that while dealing with staffing issues, operations at its Richmond Regional Processing Center in Sandston were among the first facilities in the nation to receive an overhaul as part of USPS' ten-year Delivering for America plan.

"These new centers will handle all of the originating and destinating mail and package processing for a large geographic region and will act as the local transportation node for the larger, national network. What is Sandston facility did experience operational complications during its set up and roll-out, these have been addressed in the facility is now position to provide the state-of-the-art mail and package processing for which it was designed. Additionally, the Sandston facility was affected by the anticipate, a dissolution of a transportation vendor that complicated the timely transport of mail to, and from the Virginia district, but this issue has also been addressed," read the letter.

WTVR Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine

Kaine said that in a letter he wrote with even more members of Virginia's Congressional delegation late last month (which mentioned the delivery of some veterans' medical tests too late to get analyzed) he requested a tour of this new operation.

"The Postal Service is embracing some systems changes and I don't I don't have any problem with that. If you think system changes are going to make things better, then we need to support those changes. And the Richmond Distribution Center is used as by the Postal Service as an example for, kind of, 'Here's the direction we're going.'," said Kaine. "Well, it ain't such a good example. If this is the direction that they're going, then the question that you all would have and I have is, 'Okay, wow, they go that direction. Is that going to make things better? Or is it going to make things worse?'"

Kaine said his request for a tour was rejected.

"And I'm like, 'OK, well, if you don't want to give me a tour, then I'm doing a public meeting. And I'm going to make sure the whole world knows about what the problems are. So, you should have given me a tour,'" added Kaine.

Kaine said while is willing to give USPS grace, they need to show what they are doing to earn it.

"At a minimum, you would want the Postal Service to come out and say, 'Well, we're trying some new things we think are going to work but, we want to hear from you.' Instead, it's like, 'Pull up the drawbridge and we're not even going to pay any attention to you.'," said Kaine. "So, that's why we did this today. And we're going to continue to make it more and more public until A) we get answers and B) we get improvement."

WTVR United States Postal Service Richmond

In response to Friday's roundtable, a spokesperson for USPS sent CBS 6 the following statement:

While we were unable to provide a tour today, we want all our stakeholders to know under Delivering For America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery, stabilizing our workforce, and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers. The Postal Service continues its focus on improving service reliability for the American public and business customers by modernizing the outmoded operations across the nation. We are optimizing our transportation by aligning collection and transportation operations to meet the published mailing and shipping product service standards .









Each mailpiece is important to the Postal Service and we are committed to looking into each customer service matter brought to our attention. Customers who have questions about mail delivery.

