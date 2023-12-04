Richmond wanted to address mail issues at a town hall. USPS wouldn't commit.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney said she has canceled a planned town hall to address issues with the United States Postal Service because she said no one from the federal agency would commit to attending the event.

"Unfortunately, the Postal Service was not willing to do that," said Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Collette McEachin.

McEachin said her office began organizing the event after one of her staff members became aware of delivery issues in city neighborhoods and added there has been an increase in thefts from USPS blue drop boxes and robberies of postal workers.

"I really thought, 'Well, let's get all the people together who have the questions and who could answer those questions and have a town forum,'" McEachin said. "The fact that mail is not being delivered just makes me curious, if not suspicious. And I wonder where that mail is and who is doing what with it and why no one from the postal service was willing to at least have that conversation with Richmond."

McEachin said her office had been in communication with several people with USPS who could speak to the various issues, but said not would commit to coming to the town hall.

McEachin said, instead, her office has put out the following guide to let Richmonders know who to contact depending on their issue.

"We hope that that grid is helpful for people and that they can at least make some noise by letting the post office know that it's not just one individual, it's affecting hundreds if not thousands of Richmond residents," said McEachin.

Among those in Central Virginia who said they have experienced what McEachin is talking about are the Woodards who live in Bon Air.

CBS 6 has reached out to USPS for comment about McEachin's town hall but has not yet heard back.

