'Great gathering' at Richmond church works toward 'racial justice and reconciliation'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The third One Day One Stepevent was held Saturday at First Presbyterian Church Richmond to foster community unity through prayer, aiming for peace, healing, and racial equality.

The "multi-church collaboration that seeks racial healing" for the city was first held in 2022 as a "Day of Repentance" at a church near the former site of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E Lee, according to organizers.

"It's a great gathering for people who are committed both to lamenting the sins of our past in terms of racism, but also committed to taking steps forward for racial justice and reconciliation," Jim Melson said.

The event, which features a Service of Repentance and Healing, is committed to acknowledging past racial sins and taking proactive steps toward racial justice and reconciliation.

Additionally, a Repair Fair was held after the service so attendees could meet with area nonprofits and organizations working to combat injustice in Richmond.

