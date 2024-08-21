Police ID motorcycle driver killed in Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of a motorcycle driver killed in a crash on Richmond's Southside Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue just after 1:05 p.m., according to Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

Police said the driver was headed west on Semmes Avenue when he lost control of the motorcycle, collided with a power pole in the median and crashed.

Officers said 30-year-old Merquan Robinson, of Quinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCENE VIDEO: Driver killed in Richmond motorcycle wreck

SCENE VIDEO: Driver killed in Richmond motorcycle wreck

"The RPD Crash Team responded, interviewed witnesses, and took measurements of the area of the crash," police said.

The crash closed Semmes Avenue in both directions for several hours.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Crash Team Investigator K. Quinn at 804-646-6190, Crash Team Sergeant W. Kress at 804-646-0280 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.