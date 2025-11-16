Man shot in head in Richmond is critically injured, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting on Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Matisse Lane near Walmsley Boulevard around 1:15 a.m.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim was shot in the head and suffered a life-threatening injury.

SCENE VIDEO: Man critically injured after Richmond shooting

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape and dozens of evidence markers on the street.

Multiple police units responded to the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

Major Crimes detectives are working the case, according to Burkett.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

