Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot in head in Richmond is critically injured, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

SCENE VIDEO: Man critically injured after Richmond shooting
SCENE VIDEO: Man critically injured after Richmond shooting
Man injured after Richmond shooting
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting on Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Matisse Lane near Walmsley Boulevard around 1:15 a.m.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim was shot in the head and suffered a life-threatening injury.

SCENE VIDEO: Man critically injured after Richmond shooting

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape and dozens of evidence markers on the street.

Multiple police units responded to the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

Major Crimes detectives are working the case, according to Burkett.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Sunny and windy Sunday, red flag warning for fire danger Benedictine wins third straight VISAA title with 20-0 shutout of Trinity Firefighters rescued 3 seniors trapped in burning Richmond home, officials say 2 critically injured near Lucks Field in Richmond 'America’s Friendliest Marathon' in Richmond sees historic sellout VA. family opens crisis center after losing twins: 'Lightning striking twice' Voters in Virginia send a message: It's Trump's economy now Cold front arrives Sunday morning; fire weather watch in effect Former UVA president Jim Ryan disputes governor's account of his resignation Virginia's opioid crisis cost $5.2B in 2023, recovery investments show promise

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone