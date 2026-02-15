Henrico Humane Society's Pet Expo is Saturday, Feb. 21 at Richmond Raceway Complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo will return to the Richmond Raceway Complex on Saturday, Feb 24.

The all-volunteer organization's 25th event will feature more than 70 exhibitors,

contests, races, a lure course for dogs, a parade of adoptable pets, kid-friendly activities and more.

"Pet Expo is a unique indoor event where people can bring their pets to enjoy a day of fun and excitement with the whole family," organizers said. "Demos and activities are scheduled throughout the day, many of which involve pet participation."

WTVR CBS 6’s Greg McQuade has been serving as the Pet Expo's emcee for two decades. He also adopted his pup Lola from the organization.

The organization saves hundreds of dogs and cats every year. Click here to learn more about the Henrico Humane Society or to make a donation.

