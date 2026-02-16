CBS 6's Greg McQuade calls 'Heroes Among Us - Veterans Voices' event at War Memorial 'huge success'

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6's Greg McQuade called showcasing more than 25 years of veteran stories at the "Heroes Among Us - Veterans Voices" event Thursday night a career highlight and "huge success."

The award-winning journalist shared some of his most compelling features on veterans from his quarter-century career at the South's First Television Station with 225 people in attendance at the Virginia War Memorial.

McQuade went in-depth during the presentation, giving attendees a glimpse into the inspiration behind "Heroes Among Us" and "I Have A Story" stories while honoring some of the veterans who attended the event.

"Witnessing the thunderous applause for 101-year-old B-24 bombardier Dan Dorchak and Vietnam veteran Paul Galanti, who spent seven years in a prisoner-of-war camp, was spine-tingling," McQuade said.

McQuade said the event happened to be held on the 53rd anniversary of Galanti’s release from captivity.

"I also highlighted Iraq War veteran and supremely talented artist Willie 'Clutch' Grimes and the families of fallen soldiers who are carrying on their loved one’s legacies," McQuade wrote. "I can’t thank the staff at the Virginia War Memorial and Department of Veterans Services for their support. It is my honor to share these features on brave individuals and families who put so much on the line and give so much."

McQuade has earned 76 Emmy Awards, 48 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and five National Edward R. Murrow Awards. He said his stories would not be possible without the talented, award-winning photojournalists at WTVR CBS 6.

For those who were unable to attend, McQuade said a recording of the event will be available online in the coming days.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.