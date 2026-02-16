Man killed, another critically injured after Henrico apartments shooting, Crime Insider sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One man was killed and another critically injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Henrico on Sunday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Maple Run Lane for a report of a shooting at 7:30 p.m., according to officials. That address is the Maple Springs apartment complex across from Hermitage High School.



When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that one man died and that the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed they were in the "early stages of a homicide investigation."

No suspect information or additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.