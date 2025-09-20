Man killed, teen injured in Richmond shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured after a shooting in a South Richmond neighborhood late Friday night, police confirmed Saturday.

Richmond Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Lone Street for a report of a shooting just before 11:55 p.m. That is the Hillside Court public housing community.

When police arrived, they found two victims. A man suffering from gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

SCENE VIDEO: 2 injured after shooting in Southside neighborhood, Crime Insider sources say

A 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

"Major Crimes detectives responded and are investigating," police said.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

