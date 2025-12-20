Virginia Democratic operative arrested on child pornography charges

WARNING: This story contains material some readers may find disturbing due to its graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia Democratic operative is accused of distributing child pornography.

Randon Alexander Sprinkle, 30, allegedly engaged in conversations with an undercover FBI agent in May of this year through the Jack'd app under the name "Randy."

The 9-page affidavit states that Sprinkle asked the agent to move their conversation to Telegram, where he allegedly wrote "mostly into young, rape, incest - you?"

The arrest has prompted swift condemnation from elected officals who worked with Sprinkle in various capacities.

Richmond City Council Vice President Katherine Jordan said Sprinkle served as her 2024 campaign treasurer, handling campaign forms, events and financial reporting.

"What has been alleged is disgusting and abhorrent," Jordan said in a statement. "I'm shocked and sickened."

1st District Council member Andrew Breton also used Sprinkle's services for campaign finance reports and event logistics.

"The allegations are shocking and disturbing. I am grateful that law enforcement is involved, and that justice is taking its course," Breton said.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who has appeared in several photos with Sprinkle that he posted on X, also responded through spokesman Jared Leopold.

"Congresswoman McClellan is shocked by these appalling accusations which should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Leopold stated.

Sprinkle previously served as a leader in the Young Democrats of Virginia and held a financial director position with the Democratic Part of Virginia.

He has also been photographed with Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger. Spanberger's representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

The FBI affidavit confirms that 68 files were extracted during a forensic sweep of Sprinkle's electronic devices, some with disturbing titles. Legal expert Ed Riley said the investigation may have uncovered evidence of distribution through peer-to-peer networks where individuals exchange illegal video files and images.

If convicted on the single charge of distribution of child pornography, Sprinkle faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison, with potential sentencing up to 20 years.

"If they find the images and they can connect you to the images, you're not dealing with the merits of the case anymore. You're dealing with the resolution that it's going to be," Riley said.

Sprinkle is currently being held at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

