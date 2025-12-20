A dry and mild weekend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny with some high clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 30s.

Sunday will be warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be 55-60. The winter solstice is at 10:03 a.m.

Sunday night will be cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Monday will be a bit colder with highs in the low to mid 40s.

A weak system will bring the chance of a few showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s.

Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 40s during the evening, and the 30s overnight.

Christmas Day will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be around 60.

Friday will be quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

