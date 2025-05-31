Man killed in Richmond was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed after being shot multiple times not far from Martin Luther King Middle School in Richmond's East End early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to a report of a shooting at 18th and Coalter streets around 2:05 a.m., according to those sources.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the face, sources said.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries before being pronounced dead.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.