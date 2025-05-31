Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man killed in Richmond was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Man killed in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Man killed in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed after being shot multiple times not far from Martin Luther King Middle School in Richmond's East End early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to a report of a shooting at 18th and Coalter streets around 2:05 a.m., according to those sources.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the face, sources said.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries before being pronounced dead.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Virginia capital likely has 742 unmarked graves, study finds Crime Insider sources: Man critically injured was beaten with his own bat Breezy and less humid Saturday, a few isolated storms Meadowbrook High School orchestra students perform with VCU Health Orchestra Henrico wants Richmond to accept its help on fixing water issues Richmond principal surprises students at graduation after bike accident Dancing with the Local Stars: Celebrities partner with Down syndrome advocates Richmond sinkhole reveals water main leak threatening Henrico’s water supply Superintendent keeps blue hair promise after school achieves 100% graduation Richmond artist's hyperrealistic bottle drawings catch The Rock's attention

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone