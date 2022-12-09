Man in Richmond crash was shot behind apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting behind two apartment buildings on Richmond's Southside Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for a report of a shooting at the LaFayette Gardens apartment complex just after 2:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, they could not find any victims, according to Crime Insider sources.

Then about 10 minutes later there was a call about a crash on Warwick Road near Warwick Village Drive.

"They gleaned from that situation that those were the victims from Ruffin Road," Burkett said.

Police said that man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, tried to drive himself to the hospital.

EMS crews took him to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

A homicide investigation is now underway along Ruffin Road and detectives are asking anyone in the area who saw or heard anything suspicious, especially around 2:30 p.m., to call their anonymous tip, Burkett said.

If you have information that could help police, call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.