Richmond parking fees set to increase July 7

RICHMOND, Va. — Parking in Richmond is about to get more expensive. Starting Monday, the city will raise parking meter fees from $2 to $2.50 an hour.

Drivers who overstay their welcome will face steeper penalties as well, with fines increasing from $25 to $30.

The city says these changes are being implemented to "create turnover parking to allow for more short term options in high demand areas."

The increases aren't limited to street parking. Monthly fees at city-owned garages will also rise by $5.

These changes come as part of the city's effort to manage parking demand in busy areas of Richmond.

