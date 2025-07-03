Richmond's Canal Walk art access sparks vandalism at new business

RICHMOND, Va. — A new business in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom has become the target of vandalism amid growing concerns about access to public art along the Canal Walk.

Paddle Plant, a sporting and social club that recently opened in the area, had a glass barrier in its outdoor patio shattered and sprayed with paint. Another unsuccessful attempt was made the following day to break another barrier, prompting the owner to construct additional protective barriers.

The business has incorporated the city's public art pieces into its outdoor courts, creating a point of contention for some local residents who feel their access to these works has been restricted.

"When you have to be at it from a distance and you can't really go up and experience what the artwork is and take close looks at it, it just doesn't seem as personal," Laura Peters said.

Peters, who frequents the area, expressed frustration about the reduced accessibility to what was previously a more public space.

"Yes, very much used to being able to walk through whenever I'm in this part of town. Really that it's enclosed is the issue for me," Peters said.

"It's not the same. It's harder to look at it and really take time with it," Peters said.

Despite these concerns, some residents welcome the new business. Lorie Hummel, who has lived in the city for 10 years, believes Paddle Plant is a positive addition to the neighborhood.

"I like that there are new businesses. I like that we can walk, stop for coffee, look at the scenery. The murals are still there so I'm for it. I'm for the new businesses," Hummel said.

While understanding the need for the protective barriers, Hummel condemned the vandalism.

"Well I wish these weren't here, but I understand that they were threatened by some vandalism so I understand why," Hummel said.

"There's so much beauty and the people here are wonderful and I just hope that they can figure out ways not to be violent," Hummel said.

For now, the patio at Paddle Plant remains closed due to the vandalism. The owner has been contacted but has not yet responded.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.