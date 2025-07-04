Person suffers life-threatening injury in Southside shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A person was rushed to an area hospital after a shooting on Richmond's Southside Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in an alleyway off of Keswick Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Crime Insider sources say the person's injuries are life-threatening.

We are working to learn if police have any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube