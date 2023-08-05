Man critically injured in crash involving scooter in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was seriously injured after a crash involving a scooter in Richmond's Fan District Saturday morning.
The crash happened near the intersection of North Lombardy Street and Grove Avenue.
Police said the man was riding the scooter when he was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m.
He was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were available at last check Saturday evening.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
