Lyft driver shot near Gillies Creek Park in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A Lyft driver is recovering after being shot in the shoulder in Richmond's East End early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Old Denny Street near Gillies Creek Park, according to Burkett's sources.

Those sources indicated the shooter was not a passenger but someone outside the vehicle. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to sources.

SCENE VIDEO: Lyft driver shot in Richmond, Crime Insider Jon Burkett

Authorities have detained one person who was still being questioned as of early Sunday morning.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.