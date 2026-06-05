Former NICU nurse Erin Strotman to be sentenced in Henrico baby abuse case

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A multi-year investigation into former Henrico Doctors Hospital NICU nurse Erin Strotman will come to a close Friday with her sentencing as part of a plea deal.

In January, Strotman pled no contest to nine counts of felony child abuse involving nine children between 2022 and 2024.

Strotman worked in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Henrico Doctors Hospital and is accused of breaking the limbs of babies she was tasked with caring for.

Her attorneys argued she was using a gas-relief technique she learned at the hospital and never intended to harm the babies.

Defense: Strotman couldn't assess conduct due to hospital's opinion on fractures

The alleged harm happened over two periods.

Strotman was placed on leave when babies were first injured but was allowed back to work when no perpetrator was found, and more injuries occurred.

Prosecutors are seeking no more than three years as part of the deal — something they say all the families agreed to and will ensure some level of justice.

Dominique Hackey, the father of one of the children injured, spoke about learning the results of the investigation.

"It was intentional, it was child abuse, it was the most severe level it can be and that, kind of, like, opened our eyes to it. Because, nobody had ever said that before. Nobody had ever said 'This is child abuse. This was intentional,'" Hackey said.

Sentencing is set for 11 a.m. This story will be updated with details from court.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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