Henrico police warning of misinformation spreading regarding NICU investigation, nurse arrest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police are warning the public of "editorial" social media videos circulating and spreading misinformation regarding the arrest of a Henrico Doctors' Hospital NICU nurse.

Erin Strotman, a NICU nurse, was arrested last week. She's charged with felony counts of malicious wounding and child abuse in connection to multiple babies in the NICU suffering fractures.



Police said that videos circulating on social media after Strotman's arrest are claiming the babies who suffered fractures were targeted because of their race. However, initial investigation does not indicate this is factual, according to police.

“We understand the feelings and emotions this investigation has generated for our community members and beyond,” said Henrico Chief of Police Eric D. English. “We kindly request patience as our detectives work to investigate every piece of evidence in connection to these cases. The Henrico County Police Division is working seamlessly with our partners, including the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, to investigate these cases; we will not be deterred.”

The videos are also telling viewers to call the Henrico County Department of Emergency Communications to share their thoughts and information.

Police are clarifying that any tips should be emailed to police@henrico.gov, sent through Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com. The DEC should only be called for active incidents.

