Plea hearing scheduled for former NICU nurse Erin Strotman accused of abusing infants

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A plea hearing has been scheduled for former NICU nurse Erin Strotman, who is accused of harming multiple infants at Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Strotman is accused of harming multiple infants in the neonatal intensive care unit at Henrico Doctors' Hospital's beginning in 2022.

She was scheduled to go on trial next month on charges including malicious wounding, child abuse and neglect.

The plea hearing is set for Jan. 15, according to Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Strotman, a former nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, was first arrested in January 2025 and charged with injuring a baby in the NICU in November 2024.

As CBS 6 has previously reported, Strotman was placed on paid administrative leave in 2023 after the hospital conducted an internal investigation into multiple cases of babies that had suffered broken bones, and found that she had had contact with all of the infants in question.

However, Child Protective Services documents obtained by CBS 6 show that investigators ultimately could not definitively prove Strotman was responsible for abuse.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.