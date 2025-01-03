Henrico Doctors' Hospital NICU nurse charged with child abuse, malicious wounding

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico Doctors' Hospital NICU nurse has been arrested and charged with child abuse and malicious wounding, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The nurse, arrested Thursday, is charged with one count of child abuse and neglect, and one count of malicious wounding.

This comes days after we reported that Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor confirmed that her office had reopened a 2023 case involving a baby that experienced a fracture while in the NICU at Henrico Doctor's Hospital.

We reported last week that the hospital was pausing admission to their NICU after three babies were found in late November and December with "unexplainable fractures." Those incidents were similar to others in the summer of 2023 involving four other babies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

