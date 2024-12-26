Henrico Doctors’ Hospital pauses NICU admissions after multiple babies had 'unexplainable fractures'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Doctors’ Hospital is not admitting additional babies to its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after discovering three babies with unexplainable fractures in late November and December of this year.

The hospital, which is owned by HCA, issued an alert on its websiteannouncing an “update to NICU safety measures,” and said they were pausing NICU admissions “out of an abundance of caution."

The hospital system said it “discovered that three babies in our Henrico Doctors’ Hospital NICU had unexplainable fractures” in late November and December of this year.

They added the incidents were "similar to an incident involving four babies in the summer of 2023.”

“While fractures occasionally happen with pre-term babies since they lack full fetal bone development, we are actively working to determine how these fractures occurred,” officials with HCA wrote.

The hospital system said it initiated a thorough investigation, informed families, and contacted the proper authorities and regulatory agencies.

They also said they provided video footage to proper authorities and have healthcare professionals reviewing the videos.

So far, they have not found any misconduct or accidental actions that could have caused the fractures.

These are the steps Henrico Doctors’ Hospital has taken to enhance safety in the NICU:



Requiring all NICU caregivers to participate in supplemental unit-wide, in-person safety training programs.

Adopting the practice of conducting additional head-to-toe examinations of each NICU baby, led by neonatologists.

Instituting mandatory training for all healthcare providers who interact with minors, educating the providers on the identification and reporting of suspected neglect or abuse.

Installing two new security systems to ensure proper care and parents’ peace of mind.

A camera system that records all activity in our NICU rooms 24/7 and is available for viewing in real-time or at a later date Live-streaming technology allowing parents to view their babies an observer system where each provider in the NICU is accompanied by another clinician when they are present in a baby’s room to help ensure all protocols are followed



"The safety of our NICU babies is our highest priority and we are actively working to pursue additional precautions to prevent any future incidents,” HCA said in its statement to the community.

CBS 6 has reached out to the Virginia Department of Health and Henrico Police to ask if they are investigating and what they have found, and we are waiting to hear back.

We’ve also followed up with HCA to see if there is anything additional they would like to share, and we are waiting to hear back.

