Families of babies injured in Henrico Doctors' NICU attend arraignment for nurse charged: 'Makes me sick'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Families of other babies injured in the NICU at Henrico Doctors' Hospital attended Friday’s arraignment for a nurse charged in connection to one of the cases. Several families of victims left the courtroom in tears after a judge gave nurse Erin Strotman no bond. She is the first person charged in the handful of cases the Henrico Commonwealth’s attorney is investigating.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotions. I can't put my hand on just one. I couldn't help but to just to break down,” said Dominique Hackey.

Hackey now shares an unusual bond with six other Central Virginia families. He is one of the of families whose NICU baby experienced alleged physical abuse at Henrico Doctors' Hospital over the last two years. CBS 6’s Melissa Hippolit first shared his baby's story in late December. Friday he formed that bond with three other families at the court hearing as he met them for the first time.



WATCH: Investigation found Henrico Doctors’ Hospital employee abused NICU baby in 2023

Investigation found Henrico Doctors’ Hospital employee abused NICU baby in 2023

“For that father and that mother, I felt how I felt when I learned that my son had a fracture. That was helpless,” he said.

He said it’s horrifying to know this family was also not able to protect their child.

The Commonwealth’s attorney office notified all victims’ families of the charges Friday.

While these are not charges in relation to Hackey’s case, they are the first brought in the NICU abuse cases they are investigating.

WATCH: Nurse arrested week after Virginia hospital halted NICU admissions: 'They failed'

Nurse arrested week after Virginia hospital halted NICU admissions: 'They failed'

“What this person did. It makes me sick. It truly makes me sick,” he said.

Hackey chose to come to the court appearance because he wants justice his son and for the other families that were affected. He feels those responsible need to be held accountable.

“It looks like that day is here,” he shared.

Investigators have not discovered who caused physical harm to his baby.

He said Strotman was a nurse to his twins during their stay in the NICU in 2023. He remembered her towards the end of his twins stay.

“I remember her being in the room, she was friendly, she answered questions, but she didn't stay and talk like the other NICU nurses did. She wasn't family like the other NICU nurses,” he said.

While Friday’s hearing didn’t bring his family in particular justice.

It did bring him a new support system.

“It's going to be an emotional process, but I'm going to be at every arraignment, every hearing, any anything that I can be at to keep this person away from hurting any other person,” he said.

Henrico police are working with the Virginia State Police and the Attorney General’s Office, to investigate these cases.

You can contact them directly or through the anonymous police tip line if your believe your child has been a victim.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube