Henrico Doctors’ NICU to reopen for admissions one month after nurse’s arrest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Doctors' Hospital will reopen its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for new admissions on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The NICU stopped admitting newborn babies in late December after three babies suffered unexplained fractures in November and December 2024.

Former NICU nurse Erin Strotman was later arrested and charged with abusing one newborn.

The investigation into the other newborns injured at the NICU remains ongoing.

"Our patients should expect nothing short of exceptional care, which is why existing safety measures will remain in place, including our video security systems. One system allows parents to view their babies via live stream, and one system allows for internal security and safety review," HCA Healthcare Capital Division spokesperson Wes Hester told CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit. "This period has allowed us to further enhance our safe handling protocols and staff training in all aspects of the NICU. Additionally, we have refined other safety measures and reporting processes, which will be implemented going forward."

Strotman was accused of abusing the newborn after she returned to work following a stint on paid administrative leave.

She was placed on that leave after four other infants in the same NICU were found with similar injuries between Aug. 5 and Sept. 18, 2023. Child Protective Services documents obtained by CBS 6 show that investigators ultimately could not definitively prove Strotman was responsible for abuse.

She was not criminally charged back then, and it’s unclear when Strotman’s suspension ended.

While Strotman remains jailed pending her trial, Henrico Doctors' Hospital CEO Ryan Jensen called the reopening of the NICU a "significant step forward."

"Thousands of families have entrusted us with the care of their babies over the years, and we look forward to continuing to provide safe, compassionate, and exceptional care to our most vulnerable patients," Jensen said.

Meanwhile, families who had children under Strotman's care or came in contact with Strotman while she was on leave question the hospital's decision making surrounding the entire situation.

"A nurse was standing over Noah swaddling him, looked back and said I noticed his left leg wasn't moving, it was kind of discolored, I told the doctor on staff, got some X-rays, and we determined he had a fracture to his leg," parent Dominique Hackey, whose son was injured in the NICU at Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Sept. 2023, said.

While Hackey’s mother, a longtime NICU nurse, felt the injury was suspicious, Hackey said hospital leadership suggested it was accidental.

"That's what they told us, that it could have been done because an injection was given and maybe they did it too hard and it caused the fracture,” Hackey said.

Three days later, hospital staff found another baby with bruises on both of his thighs. A subsequent X-ray showed a left radial buckle fracture.

“This is an institution that is supposed to protect the most innocent human beings, and they didn’t, and for the life of me, I can’t understand why,” Hackey said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

