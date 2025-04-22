Virginia nurse now accused of abusing 4 premature babies at Henrico hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A nurse accused of abusing vulnerable infants at a western Henrico County hospital now faces more criminal charges.

Erin Strotman was served with six new indictments Tuesday, and now officially stands accused of hurting four different babies from 2022 to 2024.

She has also now been charged with unlawful behavior in a case involving a fifth baby, but that child was never injured, according to prosecutors.

Strotman, a former nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, was first arrested in January.

A grand jury then indicted her on new charges last month.

Strotman is currently free on bond. She is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday to be arraigned on the latest charges.

As CBS 6 has previously reported, Strotman was placed on paid administrative leave in 2023 after the hospital conducted an internal investigation into multiple cases of babies that had suffered broken bones, and found that she had had contact with all of the infants in question. However, Child Protective Services documents obtained by CBS 6 show that investigators ultimately could not definitively prove Strotman was responsible for abuse.

Strotman has elected to have a bench trial in this case, which means that when the trial takes place, it will just be a judge, not a jury, that hears the arguments.

