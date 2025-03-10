Virginia nurse now charged with abusing three babies at Henrico hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A nurse accused of abusing a premature baby at a Henrico County hospital now faces a half dozen new felony charges concerning injuries suffered by two other infants.

A grand jury returned six indictments against Erin Strotman on Monday, according to court documents. That includes two new counts of malicious wounding and four counts of child abuse.

The offense dates for the new charges are October 29, November 10, and November 13, all in 2024. A high-ranking source tells CBS 6 Investigative Reporter Melissa Hipolit that, in total, Strotman is now accused of abusing three babies.

Strotman, a former nurse in the Henrico Doctors’ Hospital NICU, was previously charged with felony counts of malicious wounding and child abuse in connection with a fracture suffered by a baby on November 10, 2024.

She spent a month in jail before being granted bond last month.

As CBS 6 has previously reported, Strotman was placed on paid administrative leave in 2023 after the hospital conducted an internal investigation into multiple cases of babies that had suffered broken bones, and found that she had had contact with all of the infants in question. However, Child Protective Services documents obtained by CBS 6 show that investigators ultimately could not definitively prove Strotman was responsible for the abuse.

Strotman is scheduled to appear at a 2 p.m. hearing in Henrico Circuit Court. CBS 6 Investigative Reporter Melissa Hipolit will be inside the courtroom.

