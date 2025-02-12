Virginia nurse charged with abusing NICU baby granted bond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Erin Strotman, a 25-year-old nurse charged with abusing a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, was granted a $25,000 secured bond on Wednesday in Henrico court.

The judge placed several conditions on Strotman's bond, including that she:

Must wear a GPS monitor

Must stay at her parents' house

May not provide services as a healthcare professional

May not be in the presence of minors or vulnerable adults

May not use illegal drugs or drugs for which she doesn't have a prescription

May not have contact with the individual she's named on social media as her boyfriend

May not have firearms in her residence

The judge granted Strotman bond after she underwent a mental health evaluation. The results of that evaluation were sealed after they were presented in court.

Strotman's attorney said they were pleased with the judge's decision to grant bond, while family members of injured babies told CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit that they were disappointed.

Investigation and Arrest

As CBS 6 first reported, Henrico Doctors' Hospital forced Strotman to take paid administrative leave in September 2023 after an internal investigation into fractures suffered by four infants in the NICU.

Child Protective Services and Henrico Police investigated the 2023 cases, and CPS determined the infants had been abused but found there was not sufficient evidence to say Strotman was responsible.

The hospital brought Strotman back to work in September 2024.

Watch: Surveillance video shows nurse abusing baby in Virginia hospital's NICU, police say

Police: Surveillance video shows nurse abusing baby in Virginia hospital's NICU

Several weeks later, three more babies suffered mysterious broken bones in the NICU.

Investigators said Strotman was caught on camera abusing one of those infants in November 2024.

She was arrested in January 2025 and charged with malicious wounding and child abuse.

She remained in jail following her arrest, where her mental health was evaluated before bond was granted on Feb. 12.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

