Tractor-trailer wreck closes Interstate 295 south in Glen Allen: 'Seek alternate routes'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 295 in Henrico County on Friday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the wreck is in Glen Allen at mile marker 42.5 near the exit for Interstate 95.

Drivers were warned to "seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

