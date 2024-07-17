Hanover Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael B. Gill resigns: 'A new leader is needed to work with the Board'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover County's superintendent of schools has announced he is resigning after ten years with the district.

Dr. Michael B. Gill wrote in a message to the school system that he offered his resignation Wednesday afternoon because the school board "has new goals and objectives it wishes to achieve."

"To accomplish this, a new leader is needed to work with the Board in these future endeavors," Gill said.

Gill said it "had been a high honor and privilege to serve the students, families, faculty, and staff" and that he was "deeply proud" of what the school system had accomplished to provide "our students with a top-tier education."

"As I have often shared, our schools are a direct reflection of our community and Hanover County Public Schools are strong," Gill wrote. "Please be assured that Hanover County Public Schools is blessed with true, dedicated professionals at all levels who have a heart and passion for the students they serve. I am confident this will endure."

Gill began as the district's superintendent in Dec. 2015 after serving as assistant superintendent for instructional leadership in 2014.

Hanover County School Chair Board Bob May said the board is "actively working to identify an interim superintendent to begin as soon as reasonably possible."

"We wish to thank Dr. Gill for his service to the Hanover County Public Schools and wish him well in all future endeavors," May wrote.

The school board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, July 23 to discuss Gill's resignation.

Hanover County Public Schools is the 15th largest school system in the state with roughly 17,000 students.

Ten of the county's 26 schools have earned Blue Ribbon School of Excellence awards, according to the school system's website.

