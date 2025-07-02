3 minors, 1 adult charged after shot fired during Mechanicsville fight

RICHMOND, Va. — Three minors and one adult have been charged after a fight in Mechanicsville where a shot was fired last week.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office were called to the 7500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike at 8:23 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, after receiving reports of a fight involving a gun.

"Upon arrival, all individuals involved had fled. Based on witness statements and video footage, investigators determined that four males, between the ages of 16 and 20, had engaged in a physical altercation. During the incident, one individual struck another in the head with a firearm, causing the weapon to discharge," the sheriff's office said.

In an update on Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that three minors and an 18-year-old, who all live in Ashland, have been arrested and charged with the assault of a 19-year-old man.

"We will not be releasing any information related to the juvenile suspects; however, all three were taken into custody and transported to Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center," the sheriff's office said.

Brandon Lee Drake, 18, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault by mob, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm in connection to the fight. He was arrested on June 27 and is also charged with reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Drake is in custody at Pamunkey Regional Jail, and the sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the members of our community who came forward with information. Your tips were instrumental in advancing this investigation and played a critical role in helping us bring this case to a swift and successful resolution. We would also like to thank our media partners for their assistance in sharing this information as well," a news release says. "We also want to publicly recognize the tireless efforts of our investigators and deputies. Their around-the-clock dedication, attention to detail, and commitment, reflect the very best of our agency. We are incredibly proud of the men and women who devoted countless hours over the past week to ensure those responsible were identified and held accountable."

