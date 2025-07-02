Virginia chiropractor's license suspended after investigation finds sexual contact with patients

HENRICIO COUNTY, Va. — A chiropractor who saw patients in Hanover and Henrico counties can no longer practice after the Virginia Board of Medicine suspended his license following allegations of sexual contact with multiple patients.

Schuyler Matthew Whelan's license was suspended on June 26 after board members concluded he posed "a substantial danger to public health or safety."

An investigation by the Virginia Department of Health Professions found Whelan engaged in sexual contact with three patients while providing chiropractic treatment.

According to the board order, Whelan developed a romantic and sexual relationship with a patient between December 2023 and September 2024.

The two had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions, including after hours at the clinic where he worked.

Board records show Whelan also treated another patient from July 2023 to August 2024. He admitted to having sexual intercourse with this patient during her treatment period.

A third patient reported that Whelan made her uncomfortable with his eye contact during treatment.

She told the investigator that his touching during an adjustment felt "sensual," not therapeutic, that he continually stared at her breasts, and that he was "undressing her with his eyes," according to the investigation.

The patient also reported that Whelan grazed her breasts with his hands while adjusting her infant son.

The board found Whelan "unfit and unable to practice" due to substance abuse and illness, determining he represents a danger to his patients and the public.

Whelan's therapist told investigators he needs strict monitoring for bipolar disorder and sex addiction. They stated that without treatment or monitoring, Whelan could pose a danger to his patients if he started to exhibit hypersexual behavior.

On March 26, Whelan entered into a contract with the Virginia Health Practitioners Monitoring Program, which monitors healthcare practitioners undergoing treatment for substance abuse or a mental health diagnosis that may affect their ability to practice safely.

The goal is to help practitioners return to safe and productive clinical practice.

Whelan is scheduled for a formal hearing before the board on Friday, Aug. 1, where he can contest the suspension.

