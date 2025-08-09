Hair Palace hosts back-to-school giveaway with free haircuts to boost student confidence

RICHMOND, Va. — The Hair Palace hosted its 4th annual back-to-school event on Saturday, offering free haircuts and school supplies to Richmond students.

The community event featured free haircuts and hairstyles, school supplies, food and drinks.

Dozens of students received school supplies and new hairstyles during the event, which aimed to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

"So we can uplift someone," Tasha Hamilton, The Hair Palace's community coordinator, explained. "We don't know anyone's situation, so without that being said, we want everyone to be happy, looking nice when they go back to school, no bullying, no picking on no other kids because we all are individuals and we're all made equally."

The event, which featured music and various vendors, helped ease the financial burden many families face during the back-to-school season.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.