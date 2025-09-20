2 injured in Hillside Court shooting, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people were hurt in a South Richmond shooting late Friday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The double shooting happened in the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue in the Hillside Court area. Sources say one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries while the other victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Major Crimes detectives were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

