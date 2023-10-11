Richmond Police investigating fatal Ford Avenue shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a fatal Wednesday morning shooting.

Just after 7:30 a.m. police were called to the 2400 block of Ford Avenue for a report of a person down. When officers arrived, a man was down with a gunshot wound in an alley.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information regarding the incident to contact Detective Reese at 804-646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

