How to watch the VCU Rams take on North Carolina Tarheels Thursday in the NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- The VCU Rams are heading back to the NCAA tournament as the No. 11 seed for the second consecutive year, and this time they'll face the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in Greenville, South Carolina.

The game is scheduled for Thursday at 6:50 p.m. and will be broadcast on TNT.

VCU fans looking to see the Rams in person should know it's about a six hour drive down Interstate 85 from Richmond to Greenville.

Official tickets can be purchased here and the least expensive tickets cost about $140 (service fee included).

It will be the first-ever meeting between the VCU Rams and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

VCU enters the tournament as back-to-back Atlantic 10 Tournament champions.

VCU wins second straight Atlantic 10 Tournament to earn spot in NCAA Tournament

The Rams have won 16 of their last 17 games and are making their 15th NCAA tournament appearance since 2004.

First-year head coach Phil Martelli Jr. becomes the seventh straight coach to lead VCU to the NCAA tournament.

"I've always loved Selection Sunday, and it's definitely sweeter when you know you're in but and I've been able to experience that as a player and as a coach, it's just it never gets old," Martelli said. "I just told them don't take that for granted. It never gets old. You know, there's a lot of teams sitting home watching, wishing that they were part of it, and we get to be part of it."

North Carolina enters as the No. 6 seed. The Tar Heels' seeding took a hit following a loss to Clemson in the ACC Tournament and the injury to star freshman Caleb Wilson, whose broken thumb required surgery and effectively ended his season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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