Woman taken to hospital after fire destroys Richmond duplex

RICHMOND, Va. – A fire that destroyed a duplex in Richmond’s Fan district sent a woman to the hospital Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to North Harvie Street just after 10 a.m. and found a significant fire at the duplex.
While crews were able to get the blaze under control, a woman was taken the hospital with injuries.
Fire marshals are still investigating what sparked the fire, but officials said the home where the fire started will have to be condemned.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
SCENE VIDEO: Fire destroys Fan duplex
📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com
Teen critically injured in Richmond neighborhood Surprising Virginia man who has grown beardffor a good cause More sunshine Monday 'Amazing' Envigo beagle reunion brings 'over-the-top excitement' Watch replay Dudley and Lanier Awards Ceremony Surprising 'neighborhood sanctuary' for kids to 'invest in our future' Blessing of the Animals 'brings people together' in Richmond Teen builds memorial for veterans at historic Richmond cemetery More clouds for Sunday In August, he completed a project for Petersburg. He still hasn't been paid.