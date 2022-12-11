Woman taken to hospital after fire destroys Richmond duplex

RICHMOND, Va. – A fire that destroyed a duplex in Richmond’s Fan district sent a woman to the hospital Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to North Harvie Street just after 10 a.m. and found a significant fire at the duplex.

While crews were able to get the blaze under control, a woman was taken the hospital with injuries.

Fire marshals are still investigating what sparked the fire, but officials said the home where the fire started will have to be condemned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.