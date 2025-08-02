2 men critically injured after Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men were critically injured after a shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 2000 block of East Grace Street just before 10:15 a.m. after reports of gunfire.

Sources told Burkett that the incident began as a domestic argument between the two men before tensions escalated into violence.

"Officers discovered two adult males, one not related to the domestic call, both with life-threatening gunshot wounds; one was self-inflicted," police said.

Both men were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to sources.

"The Richmond Police Department is not looking for any additional parties, at the time, related to this incident," police said. "The investigation is ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

