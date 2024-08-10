Watch Now
Driver killed in fiery wreck on Chippenham Parkway ramp, troopers say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver was killed in a fiery wreck along the Chippenham Parkway on Richmond's Southside Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on the parkway's ramp to Jahnke Road around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

"The driver and only occupant succumbed to injury at the scene," troopers said.

Officials said they are working to identify and notify the victim's next of kin. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were released.

"This crash is still under investigation," troopers said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

