2 critically injured near Lucks Field in Richmond; witnesses saw car's windows shot out

SCENE VIDEO: 2 critically injured after shooting near Lucks Field in Richmond
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people were critically injured after a shooting near Lucks Field in Richmond's East End on Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Rogers Street around 8:50 p.m. for a report of random gunfire. But it then transitioned into a shooting call minutes later. The violence happened near Lucks Field off Rogers and 20th streets, sources said.

Witnesses said people were running from the area after a sedan had its windows shot out.

Both victims suffered life-threatening wounds and were rushed to a nearby hospital, according to sources.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

