Harvey family's legacy lives on 20 years after tragic murder

RICHMOND, Va. — It was a revolving door outside Carytown's World of Mirth gift shop Wednesday, on the eve of a tragic anniversary that forever changed the store and the surrounding community.

On New Year's Day 2006, World of Mirth co-owner Kathryn Harvey, her husband Bryan, and their young daughters Ruby and Stella were found beaten and stabbed in the basement of their Woodland Heights home. The shocking discovery was made by crews who had responded to a fire at the house.

The Harveys family were four of seven people killed in six days in the Richmond area by Ricky Gray and Ray Dandridge. Gray would later be executed and Dandridge is serving a life sentence.

Many neighbors CBS 6 spoke with said although 20 years have passed, the pain of that day is still too difficult to talk about.

Kirsten Perkinson was one of the last people to see Kathryn and Stella Harvey alive. Perkinson was unaware the killers were inside the home when she met Kathryn at the door that day to drop Stella back home from a sleepover. Perkinson reflected on this anniversary.

“They were a spirited, happy, whacky group of people,” said Perkinson. “There were many families who were very close to them. We miss their hilarity and generous spirits, which is their legacy. We miss their sweet souls every day. As I watch my own daughters grow, who were their peers. I have a sense of sweet nostalgia, wondering what great things Stella and Ruby would've achieved," Perkinson said.

“World of Mirth is a testament to their desire to create fun and whimsy, and to spread joy to uplift kids of all ages!!” she added.

Reminders of the Harvey family are still alive in Richmond whether it be a children's garden, a memorial bridge or the endowment which has awarded 32 grants the last two decades totaling more than $146,000.

Sally Kemp was a friend of the Harveys and past recipient.

"Just the way they lived their life, the creative, courageous paths they took," Kemp said. "Together as a family, they were magical... And I think remembering them, and remembering who each of them were together, inspires us each year."

“We will always love the positive impact that Bryan and Katherine made on us and the Richmond community. His project to give kids laptops in school was a giant step in technology, and his music will live forever,” Perkinson said.

Nearly 500 people have contributed more than $247,000 to the endowment.

The Memorial Fund supports bringing communities together through music, visual art and the performing arts.

