20-year-old shot and killed while walking in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Richmond's East End while walking to a convenience store on December 22, turning what should have been a day of celebration into a tragedy for his family.

Dameon Felix was gunned down on Spotsylvania Street as he walked from nearby apartment homes toward the store at Redd Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike, according to his mother, Brandi Sargeant.

"In the alley, my son was shot several times and he didn't make it," Sargeant said.

The shooting happened on Felix's sister's birthday, adding another layer of grief to what Sargeant describes as a holiday season filled with sorrow.

Sargeant said her son had asked to visit the area, and she felt comfortable letting him go because he knew the neighborhood well.

"But it's been a while since he had actually been around here by himself, so he asked me if he could come," she said. "I told him, yeah. He told me his friend would drop him off the next morning. I was cool with that. It's never had an issue. Like I said, he was born at MCV. We lived off Redd Street for 16 years. Everybody over here knows him, so I was comfortable with it, was like, okay."

Sargeant believes Felix went through the alley with someone he knew.

"But me knowing my son, he went through that alley with somebody that he absolutely knew," she said.

Police have not announced any arrests or disclosed a motive in the case.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.