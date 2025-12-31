Richmond police chief addresses traffic safety after Valentine Museum director killed

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards addressed pedestrian safety in the city following the death of Bill Martin, director of the Valentine Museum, who died after being struck by a driver on Broad Street.

Martin was struck Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred just two blocks from the Valentine Museum, where Martin had served as director since 1994.

At an event Tuesday, Edwards responded to traffic safety concerns that have been raised by community members since the fatal collision.

"We all have to slow down, and we have to pay attention to our surroundings and operating a motor vehicle in an urban environment is different," Edwards said. "If you're on the highway, you have to worry about other cars. If you're driving in a city, you not only have to worry about other cars, you have to worry about pedestrians. You have to worry about people on scooters. You have to worry about motorcycles and bikes. So it's much more complicated, and it all gets safer for our community when people slow down and pay attention."

Police say the crash remains under investigation, and the Commonwealth Attorney's office will determine if charges will be filed against the driver.

