Cold and dry in Virginia as we ring in the new year

Tom's Morning Weather
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 30s much of the afternoon.

New Year's Eve/Day: Temperatures in the mid/upper 30s at midnight. New Year's Day will see a few clouds and possibly some flurries in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies.

Friday through the weekend: Mainly dry with mixed clouds and sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

Next week: Highs warm into the 50s Tuesday.

